S.Korea stocks rally, shrug off trade war threats; won steady

* KOSPI index rallies, foreigners buy * Korean won rises slightly against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields steady SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rallied on Wednesday, snapping four sessions of declines, a day after anxiety over a U.S.-China trade spat rattled global markets. The Korean won rose slightly while bond yields were steady. ** At 0239 GMT, the KOSPI was up 19.57 points or 0.84 percent at 2,359.68. Shares of SK Hynix rose 3.8 percent, while nation's biotech drug manufacturer Samsung BioLogics hiked 8.5 percent as the Securities and Futures Commission's third review is expected to be held later in the day. ** The won was quoted at 1,107.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14 percent higher than its previous close at 1,109.1, rising after a five-session decline. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,089.5 per dollar. ** Investors in cryptocurrencies were hit by losses after Seoul-based virtual currency exchange Bithumb said they have been hacked and 35 billion won ($31.51 million) worth of virtual currency held at the exchange was stolen. The exchange said it will "make up for the lost cryptocurrencies" with the exchange's own coins, and has moved all users' assets into safe "cold wallets". ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.04 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and down by 6.61 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 269,042,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 883, the number of advancing shares was 503. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 121,647 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 3.87 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,116.45 on June 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 107.85. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.166 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.17 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)