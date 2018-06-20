FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 2:52 AM / in 2 hours

S.Korea stocks rally, shrug off trade war threats; won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rallies, foreigners buy
    * Korean won rises slightly against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rallied on Wednesday,
snapping four sessions of declines, a day after anxiety over a
U.S.-China trade spat rattled global markets. The Korean won
rose slightly while bond yields were steady.
 
** At 0239 GMT, the KOSPI was up 19.57 points or 0.84 percent at
2,359.68. Shares of SK Hynix             rose 3.8 percent, while
nation's biotech drug manufacturer Samsung BioLogics            
hiked 8.5 percent as the Securities and Futures Commission's
third review is expected to be held later in the day.
            
    
** The won was quoted at 1,107.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14 percent higher than its
previous close at 1,109.1, rising after a five-session decline.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,107.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.3 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,089.5 per dollar. 
    
** Investors in cryptocurrencies were hit by losses after
Seoul-based virtual currency exchange Bithumb said they have
been hacked and 35 billion won ($31.51 million) worth of virtual
currency held at the exchange was stolen. The exchange said it
will "make up for the lost cryptocurrencies" with the exchange's
own coins, and has moved all users' assets into safe "cold
wallets".             
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.40 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.04 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 5.2 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.61 percent in the previous 30 days.
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 269,042,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 883, the number of advancing shares was 503.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 121,647 million won worth of
shares.
** The U.S dollar has risen 3.87 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,116.45 on June 19 2018.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 107.85.
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.166 percent, barely changed from the
previous day's 2.17 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
