Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Chemicals - Commodity

S.Korea stocks rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday as investors
waited for clearer signals on inflation ahead of U.S. data due
later in the day. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 8.45 points, or 0.26%,
to 3,224.63 as of 0157 GMT, bouncing back from a near 1% fall on
Wednesday.
    
    ** Leading the benchmark, internet giant Naver            
and mobile messenger operator Kakao             jumped 4.74% and
4.26%, respectively. Among other heavyweights, technology giant
Samsung Electronics             edged up 0.12%, while peer SK
Hynix             fell 0.82%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 95.6 billion won ($85.79
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index report
due later on Thursday will give more cues on inflation and the
Federal Reserve's steer on monetary policy. 
    
    ** "(U.S.) Inflation pressures are seen easing ... Investors
will remain cautious even after the data release as they await
the Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week," said Choi
Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% higher than its previous
close at 1,115.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,114.9
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,114.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.00.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
11.3 basis points to 1.250%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.085%.

($1 = 1,114.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up