S.Korea stocks rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday as investors waited for clearer signals on inflation ahead of U.S. data due later in the day. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.45 points, or 0.26%, to 3,224.63 as of 0157 GMT, bouncing back from a near 1% fall on Wednesday. ** Leading the benchmark, internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao jumped 4.74% and 4.26%, respectively. Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics edged up 0.12%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.82%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 95.6 billion won ($85.79 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index report due later on Thursday will give more cues on inflation and the Federal Reserve's steer on monetary policy. ** "(U.S.) Inflation pressures are seen easing ... Investors will remain cautious even after the data release as they await the Federal Reserve policy meeting due next week," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04% higher than its previous close at 1,115.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,114.9 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 11.3 basis points to 1.250%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.085%. ($1 = 1,114.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)