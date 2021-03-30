Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rebound as institutional investors turn net buyers

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Limited impact from hedge fund default worries
    * South Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday as institutional
investors turned net buyers, while worries over a hedge fund
default that rattled global banking stocks overnight had only
limited impact. The won edged down, while the benchmark bond
yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         gained 23.85 points, or 0.79%, to
3,059.89 by 0213 GMT, bouncing back from a 0.16% decline on
Monday.
    
    ** Most heavyweights gained, with chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             rising 0.25%
and 1.14%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem            
added 0.75%.
    
    ** Overnight, Wall Street cut earlier losses driven by the
banking sector on fears that issues with defaulting hedge fund
Archegos Capital could spread throughout the banking sector.
            
    
    ** Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. 10-year yields            
rose to a session high of 1.728% as accelerating vaccinations
and massive stimulus stoked inflation concerns.             
    
    ** But Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the
Fed was "a long way from raising interest rates at this point,"
adding that he saw no evidence at this point that U.S. inflation
expectations were rising in a worrisome way, or that bond yields
or asset prices were prompting concerns about financial
instability.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 64.8 billion won ($57.16
million) worth of KOSPI shares, Korea Exchange data showed,
while institutional investors purchased net 83.8 billion won.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,133.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.17% lower than its previous
close at 1,131.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,133.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,133.3.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.5 basis point to 1.124%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.8 basis point to 2.019%.

($1 = 1,133.5800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
