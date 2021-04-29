Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rebound as LG Chem shines on strong earnings

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday, driven by a
jump in LG Chem on strong quarterly earnings, while investors
showed muted reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to
hold interest rates and monthly bond-buying programme steady.
The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also
rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 15.34 points, or 0.48%,
to 3,196.81 by 0148 GMT, after a 1.06% fall on Wednesday.
    
    ** Battery maker LG Chem             surged nearly 7%,
leading gains in the benchmark, after it reported a more than
six-fold jump in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday.
            
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             rose 0.24%
after reporting a 46% rise in first-quarter profit, though it
said it expected mobile profits to drop in the current quarter.
Its peer SK Hynix gained 0.38%.             
    
    ** After a two-day policy meeting, the U.S. central bank
noted progress on vaccines and economic recovery, but said "it
is not time yet" to begin discussing any change in policy.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.9 billion won ($131.88
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,108.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.43% higher than its previous
close at 1,113.0.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,106.7
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,106.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 point to 110.87.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.7 basis points to 1.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.1 basis points to 2.093%.

($1 = 1,106.2900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
