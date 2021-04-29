S.Korea stocks rebound as LG Chem shines on strong earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday, driven by a jump in LG Chem on strong quarterly earnings, while investors showed muted reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates and monthly bond-buying programme steady. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 15.34 points, or 0.48%, to 3,196.81 by 0148 GMT, after a 1.06% fall on Wednesday. ** Battery maker LG Chem surged nearly 7%, leading gains in the benchmark, after it reported a more than six-fold jump in quarterly operating profit on Wednesday. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.24% after reporting a 46% rise in first-quarter profit, though it said it expected mobile profits to drop in the current quarter. Its peer SK Hynix gained 0.38%. ** After a two-day policy meeting, the U.S. central bank noted progress on vaccines and economic recovery, but said "it is not time yet" to begin discussing any change in policy. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.9 billion won ($131.88 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,108.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,113.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,106.7 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,106.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 110.87. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.121%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 2.093%. ($1 = 1,106.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)