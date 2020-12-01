S.Korea stocks rebound as upbeat trade, manufacturing data lift recovery hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, as upbeat trade and manufacturing data boosted hopes of a faster-than-expected economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 29.84 points, or 1.15%, to 2,621.18 by 0148 GMT, bouncing back from a 1.6% decline in the previous session. ** Majority of heavyweights strengthened, with Samsung Electronics' 1.7% jump leading gains and SK Hynix adding 1%. ** Brisk global demand for South Korea's memory chips helped fuel a 4% gain in its exports in November, bouncing back from a decline in October to signal a rebound from the pandemic-induced slump this year. ** The country's November factory activity also accelerated at its fastest pace in nearly a decade, a business survey showed, supported by a steady recovery in global demand and production. ** The country's economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted 2.1% on a sequential basis, notches above up the 1.9% growth estimated earlier by the central bank, data showed. ** Foreigners turned net buyers of 65.2 billion won ($58.83 million) worth of KOSPI shares, after offloading a record net 2.4 trillion won worth shares on Monday. ** The won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,106.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.3 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,108.0. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 111.60. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 0.981%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.650%. ($1 = 1,108.2500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)