Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rebound as upbeat trade, manufacturing data lift recovery hopes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, as upbeat trade
and manufacturing data boosted hopes of a faster-than-expected
economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Both the won and
the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 29.84 points, or 1.15%,
to 2,621.18 by 0148 GMT, bouncing back from a 1.6% decline in
the previous session.
    
    ** Majority of heavyweights strengthened, with Samsung
Electronics'             1.7% jump leading gains and SK Hynix
            adding 1%.
    
    ** Brisk global demand for South Korea's memory chips helped
fuel a 4% gain in its exports in November, bouncing back from a
decline in October to signal a rebound from the pandemic-induced
slump this year.             
    
    ** The country's November factory activity also accelerated
at its fastest pace in nearly a decade, a business survey
showed, supported by a steady recovery in global demand and
production.             
    
    ** The country's economy expanded by a seasonally adjusted
2.1% on a sequential basis, notches above up the 1.9% growth
estimated earlier by the central bank, data showed.             
    
    ** Foreigners turned net buyers of 65.2 billion won ($58.83
million) worth of KOSPI shares, after offloading a record net
2.4 trillion won worth shares on Monday. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13% lower than its previous
close at 1,106.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,108.3
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,108.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 111.60.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.3 basis points to 0.981%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.7 basis points to 1.650%.

($1 = 1,108.2500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
