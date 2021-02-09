S.Korea stocks rebound as Wall St hits record high; chip shares take lead

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, driven by chip heavyweights, as a record-setting day in Wall Street overnight lifted risk sentiment. The won strengthened for a second day, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI jumped 28.72 points, or 0.93%, to 3,119.96 as of 0208 GMT, rebounding from a 0.9% decline in the previous session. ** That followed major U.S. stock indexes registering all-time closing highs on Monday amid optimism over U.S. fiscal stimulus. ** Majority of heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were up 1.3% and 2.8%, respectively, leading gains, while LG Chem and Hyundai Motor added 0.9% and 2.4%, respectively. ** "Chip shares are rising following a jump in the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index overnight. A surge in bitcoin on the news of Tesla's investment helped boost appetite for riskier assets," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 136.2 billion won ($122.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.30% higher than its previous close at 1,119.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.6 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.2. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 111.63. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 0.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.816%. ($1 = 1,115.5600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)