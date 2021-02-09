Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rebound as Wall St hits record high; chip shares take lead

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, driven by chip
heavyweights, as a record-setting day in Wall Street overnight
lifted risk sentiment. The won strengthened for a second day,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         jumped 28.72 points, or
0.93%, to 3,119.96 as of 0208 GMT, rebounding from a 0.9%
decline in the previous session.
    
    ** That followed major U.S. stock indexes registering
all-time closing highs on Monday amid optimism over U.S. fiscal
stimulus.     
    
    ** Majority of heavyweights strengthened: Chip giants
Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix             were up
1.3% and 2.8%, respectively, leading gains, while LG Chem
            and Hyundai Motor             added 0.9% and 2.4%,
respectively.
    
    ** "Chip shares are rising following a jump in the U.S.
Philadelphia semiconductor index overnight. A surge in bitcoin
on the news of Tesla's investment helped boost appetite for
riskier assets," said DS Investment & Securities' analyst Na
Jeong-hwan.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 136.2 billion won ($122.09
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,116.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.30% higher than its previous
close at 1,119.6.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.6
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,115.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.06 points to 111.63.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.4 basis points to 0.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.816%.    

($1 = 1,115.5600 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
