Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rebound on Fed Chair Powell's remarks; BOK keeps rates steady

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Thursday as U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's reaffirmation to keep interest
rates low boosted risk appetite. Both the won and the benchmark
bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rallied 60.63 points, or
2.02%, to 3,055.61 by 0209 GMT; set for its best day in over
three weeks and recovering from a 2.45% decline in the previous
session.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            jumped 2.44% and 6.25%, respectively, while Naver
            and LG Chem             added 0.80% and 1.51% each.
    
    ** In a second day of testimony in Washington, Powell
reiterated the Fed's promise to get the U.S. economy back to
full employment and to not worry about inflation unless prices
rose in a persistent and troubling way.             
    
    ** Back home, the Bank of Korea kept interest rates steady
on Thursday, in a widely expected move, maintaining support for
a fragile economic recovery.             
    
    ** Markets are eyeing Governor Lee Ju-yeol's press
conference where he may disclose the bank's plans on outright
purchase of treasury bonds.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 295.3 billion won ($265.91
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 573.81 million shares. Of the 911 issues traded, 755
advanced.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,110.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14% higher than its previous
close at 1,112.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,110.4, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,110.0.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.0 basis points to 1.016%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.5 basis points to 1.886%.

($1 = 1,110.5400 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
