Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rebound on foreign buying

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won gains by 1% against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday and were on
track to snap a two-day losing streak, after foreign investors
turned net buyers, with market heavyweights propping up the
benchmark index. The won strengthened by about 1% against the
dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0252 GMT, the KOSPI         gained 6.01 points, or
0.25%, to 2,412.18, after dropping 1.2% and 0.3% in the previous
two sessions.
    
    ** "Investor sentiment has improved slightly after
profit-taking and adjustments in the previous two sessions ...
As long as weak dollar continues, foreign investors will not be
heavy sellers," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.
    
    ** SK Hynix            , Celltrion             and LG Chem
            were up 1.2%, 0.7% and 3.6%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 187.6 billion won ($161.22
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bank governors
from China, Japan and South Korea discussed policy responses to
the COVID-19 pandemic and regional financial cooperation, and
agreed to continue their policy efforts, they said in a joint
statement.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 126 new coronavirus cases as of
Thursday midnight, smaller than a 153 a day earlier.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.93% higher than its previous
close at 1,174.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,163.6
per dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,163.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 111.82.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.2 basis points to 0.905%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.490%.

($1 = 1,163.6100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
