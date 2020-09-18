S.Korea stocks rebound on foreign buying

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won gains by 1% against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Friday and were on track to snap a two-day losing streak, after foreign investors turned net buyers, with market heavyweights propping up the benchmark index. The won strengthened by about 1% against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0252 GMT, the KOSPI gained 6.01 points, or 0.25%, to 2,412.18, after dropping 1.2% and 0.3% in the previous two sessions. ** "Investor sentiment has improved slightly after profit-taking and adjustments in the previous two sessions ... As long as weak dollar continues, foreign investors will not be heavy sellers," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won. ** SK Hynix , Celltrion and LG Chem were up 1.2%, 0.7% and 3.6%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 187.6 billion won ($161.22 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Meanwhile, finance ministers and central bank governors from China, Japan and South Korea discussed policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional financial cooperation, and agreed to continue their policy efforts, they said in a joint statement. ** South Korea reported 126 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, smaller than a 153 a day earlier. ** The won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.93% higher than its previous close at 1,174.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,163.6 per dollar, up 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,163.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 111.82. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 0.905%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.490%. ($1 = 1,163.6100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Anil D'Silva)