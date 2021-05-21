Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks rebound on trade data, Wall Street tech rally

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against the U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a tech-led
rebound on Wall Street, while upbeat exports data lifted
investor sentiment and eased concerns about cryptocurrencies.
The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         was up 24.83 points, or
0.79%, at 3,187.11, by 0129 GMT, rebounding from a 0.34% decline
in the previous session.
    
    ** The benchmark index is set to close the week higher with
a gain of more than 1% so far.
    
    ** Among technology heavyweights, chip giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             jumped 2.14%
and 1.63%, respectively, while internet giant Naver            
and mobile messenger operator Kakao             added 2.28% and
4.85%, respectively.
    
    ** Lifting investor appetite for riskier assets was data
that showed South Korean exports had surged 53.3% on-year during
the first 20 days of May, helped by strong chip and car sales
and higher demand from China and the United States.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 106.7 billion won ($94.68
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.47% higher than its previous
close at 1,132.0.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,126.8
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,125.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 111.05.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.2 basis points to 1.101%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.123%.

     ($1 = 1,126.9100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
