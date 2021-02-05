Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St boost; set for best week in a month

By Reuters Staff

Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, set for the best
weekly gain in a month, after record closing highs in Wall
Street on upbeat corporate earnings and labour data lifted
investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield
weakened.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose by 20.59 points, or 0.67%, to
3,108.14 as of 0209 GMT, rebounding from a 1.3% loss in the
previous session. The index was set for a 4.5% weekly gain.
    
    ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics             gained as much
as 1.8% in early trade after documents filed with Texas state
officials showed that the company is considering Austin as one
of the sites for a new $17 billion plant.             
    
    ** Its peer SK Hynix             gained 1.2%, while other
major heavyweights LG Chem             and Celltrion            
added 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively, leading gains on the
benchmark.
    
    ** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs after
another batch of upbeat earnings from U.S. companies such as
eBay          and PayPal         , and data suggesting the
labour market may be stabilizing.     
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 28.3 billion won ($25.18
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,124.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.56% lower than its previous
close at 1,118.5.
    
    ** It is set to decline 0.5% on a weekly basis, extending
the losing streak to a fifth straight week. 
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.3
per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,123.9.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 0.985%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.782%.
    
    ($1 = 1,123.8000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
