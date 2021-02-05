S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St boost; set for best week in a month

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, set for the best weekly gain in a month, after record closing highs in Wall Street on upbeat corporate earnings and labour data lifted investor sentiment. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The KOSPI rose by 20.59 points, or 0.67%, to 3,108.14 as of 0209 GMT, rebounding from a 1.3% loss in the previous session. The index was set for a 4.5% weekly gain. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics gained as much as 1.8% in early trade after documents filed with Texas state officials showed that the company is considering Austin as one of the sites for a new $17 billion plant. ** Its peer SK Hynix gained 1.2%, while other major heavyweights LG Chem and Celltrion added 2.6% and 3.1%, respectively, leading gains on the benchmark. ** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted record closing highs after another batch of upbeat earnings from U.S. companies such as eBay and PayPal , and data suggesting the labour market may be stabilizing. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 28.3 billion won ($25.18 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.56% lower than its previous close at 1,118.5. ** It is set to decline 0.5% on a weekly basis, extending the losing streak to a fifth straight week. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.3 per dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.9. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.985%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.782%. ($1 = 1,123.8000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)