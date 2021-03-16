Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St gains; bond yields slip ahead of Fed meeting

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Tuesday, tracking
overnight Wall Street gains overnight, while a drop in U.S. bond
yields ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting also lifted
sentiment. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 11.87 points, or 0.39%,
to 3,057.58 by 0151 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on
Monday, but gains were capped as investors took a wait-and-see
stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giants Samsung
Electronics             and SK Hynix             gained 0.73%
and 2.20%, respectively, while internet giant Naver            
rose 0.52%.
    
    ** South Korean battery makers LG Chem             and SK
Innovation             tumbled 6.73% and 5.25% each, a day after
Volkswagen             announced plans to have a new unified
prismatic battery cell from 2023, which could impact its current
suppliers.             
    
    ** Wall Street's main indexes closed at record highs as mass
vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of
a $1.9 trillion aid bill fuelled investor optimism, while
benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs.     
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 122.7 billion won ($108.23
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,133.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.26% higher than its previous
close at 1,136.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,133.3
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,132.9.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 111.18.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
3.8 basis points to 1.209%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.142%.
    

($1 = 1,133.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
