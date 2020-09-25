Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks rebound on Wall St rally, set to post weekly fall

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI gains, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Friday rebounded from a near
two-month low hit in the previous session, as an overnight Wall
Street rally supported sentiment, but worries over coronavirus
resurgence and a delay in economic recovery capped gains.
    
    ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** By 0156 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 19.77
points, or 0.87%, to 2,292.47. But the index is set to snap four
straight weekly gains.
    
    ** Majority of market heavyweights strengthened, while
biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion's             led gains,
jumping 4.6%.
    
    ** Shares of South Korea's second-largest carrier Asiana
Airlines             rose as much as 12.9%, while its budget
carrier Air Busan             and logistic affiliate Asiana IDT
            climbed 21.1% and 19.1%, respectively.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 114 new coronavirus cases as of
Thursday midnight, smaller jump than 125 a day earlier but
bringing the national tally to 23,455, according to an official
statement.
    
    ** "Investors will also keep an eye on (South Korea's)
October exports data due next week," said Choi Yoo-june, analyst
at Shinhan Investment Corp.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.5 billion won ($21.80
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,170.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.23% higher than its previous
close at 1,172.7.
    
    ** That tracked gains in Chinese yuan, after FTSE Russell
announced to add Chinese government bonds to its World
Government Bond Index starting in 2021.             
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,169.6
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,169.8.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 112.02.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.6 basis points to 0.857%.
    
    ($1 = 1,169.7100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
