S.Korea stocks rebound, won gains on suspected intervention by FX authorities

* KOSPI index rebounds, foreigners buy * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yields rise SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index bounced back on Thursday, after it fell more than 1% in the previous session hit by MSCI emerging market index rebalance. The Korean won gained as foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold dollars to curb the current weakness, while the benchmark bond yields also rose. ** "It seems like a technical rally with the sell-off from MSCI emerging market index rebalancing issue cooling down," said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities said. ** Gains in the market heavyweight Samsung Electronics due to hopes for any advantages it could gain from Washington's move against Huawei, seems to be reflected in KOSPI's gain, Lee added. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 4.36 points or 0.22% to 2,027.68 points. ** Shares of Very Good Tour Co declined 9.1% to their lowest since April 2013, after a pleasure boat mostly carrying South Korean tourists capsized in the Danube River in the Hungarian capital, killing at least seven people on Wednesday. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 34.6 billion won ($29.07 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Financial markets are waiting for the Bank of Korea's policy rate meeting scheduled on Friday, while taking a cautious stance on any comments from the foreign exchange authorities on the won's current weakness. ** South Korea's central bank is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at 1.75% this week, according to a Reuters poll, although pressure is growing to cut interest rates as the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute hits global demand for the country's exports. ** The won was quoted at 1,191.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close at 1,193.9. ** South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold dollars to curb weakness in the won on Thursday morning, several dealers told Reuters. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.0 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,189.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.17%, after U.S. stocks dipped as trade war fear persists . Japanese stocks fell 0.82%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.65% so far this year, and lost 9.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 210.88 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 305. ** The won has lost 6.3% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.630%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.753%. ($1 = 1,190.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)