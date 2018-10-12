S.Korea stocks recover after eight sessions of losses; won climbs

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won adds 0.8 pct versus dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday, for the first time in nine sessions, as U.S. inflation pressure softened in September. The Korean won was up against the dollar, while bond yields also rose. ** At 01:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 17.37 points, or 0.82 percent, at 2,147.04, rebounding from a 4.4 percent plunge, the sharpest fall in almost seven years, on Thursday. ** U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, shedding pressure on stock markets, says Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at Shinhan Investment. Media reports here saying the United States was unlikely to label China as a currency manipulator also helped South Korean market, Noh added. ** Market heavyweights were mixed; Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix added more than 2 percent and 4 percent, respectively, bouncing back from a rout in the previous session. Naver lost more than 5 percent intraday after it restarted trading, while KB Financial Group declined more than 3 percent. ** South Korea's Financial Services Commission said it will swiftly respond to stabilise markets if needed, expecting there will be no sharp foreign capital outflow from local bond market. ** South Korea's jobless rate inched down in September to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent in August in seasonally adjusted terms, with 45,000 new jobs being added, way above from 3,000 in August. ** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.81 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,144.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.13 per dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,117.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.58 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 13.7 percent so far this year, and down by 6.70 percent in the past 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 104,025,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 573. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 7,835 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.45 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 108.32. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.033 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)