October 12, 2018 / 1:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks recover after eight sessions of losses; won climbs

4 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won adds 0.8 pct versus dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday, for
the first time in nine sessions, as U.S. inflation pressure
softened in September. The Korean won was up against the dollar,
while bond yields also rose.             
 
** At 01:01 GMT, the KOSPI was up 17.37 points, or 0.82 percent,
at 2,147.04, rebounding from a 4.4 percent plunge, the sharpest
fall in almost seven years, on Thursday.             
    
** U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected, shedding
pressure on stock markets, says Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment. Media reports here
 saying the United States was unlikely to label China as a
currency manipulator also helped South Korean market, Noh added.
    
** Market heavyweights were mixed; Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             added more than 2 percent
and 4 percent, respectively, bouncing back from a rout in the
previous session. Naver             lost more than 5 percent
intraday after it restarted trading, while KB Financial Group
            declined more than 3 percent. 

** South Korea's Financial Services Commission said it will
swiftly respond to stabilise markets if needed, expecting there
will be no sharp foreign capital outflow from local bond market.
                 

** South Korea's jobless rate inched down in September to 4.0
percent from 4.2 percent in August in seasonally adjusted terms,
with 45,000 new jobs being added, way above from 3,000 in
August.               
 
** The won was quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.81 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,144.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,135.13
per dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,117.9 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.37 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.58 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 13.7 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.70 percent in the past 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 104,025,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 893, the number of advancing shares was 573.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 7,835 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.45 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 108.32.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.033 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.01 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
