S.Korea stocks recover as U.S. recession fears recede; won rises

* KOSPI index inches up, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index edged up on Tuesday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as U.S. recession fears receded. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0219 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 5.95 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,150.81 points. ** On Monday, South Korean stocks fell the most in nearly 5 months as fears of global economic slowdown spooked investors. ** The inversion between yields on three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes rattled investors yesterday, but possibility of recession is not high considering the current economic status, Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said, noting it has fetched the markets from a faint. ** Shares of the nation's second-biggest carrier, Asiana Airlines resumed trading as its auditor approved account, with its shares trading down nearly 15 percent. Stocks of Kumho Industrial , Asiana's biggest shareholder, are trading down 22.1 percent. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 62.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,131.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20 percent higher than its previous close at 1,134.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.0 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18 percent, after U.S. stocks ended subdued . Japanese stocks rose 1.56 percent. ** The KOSPI has risen 5.21 percent so far this year, and fell 1.5 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 120.90 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 513. ** The won has lost 1.4 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 points to 109.48, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.90 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.762 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.7 basis points to 1.903 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)