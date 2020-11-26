S.Korea stocks recover on Samsung Elec boost; virus worries weigh

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, recovering from a 0.6% fall in the previous session, as gains in heavyweight Samsung Electronics offset profit-taking and worries over rising COVID-19 cases. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.91 points, or 0.42%, to 2,612.45 as of 0207 GMT. ** Shares in chip giant Samsung Electronics were up 2%, while those of peer SK Hynix Inc rose 1.2%. ** South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest since March, as the country grapples with a third wave of local infections that has forced it to reimpose tough social distancing measures. ** Local markets showed muted reaction after the nation's central bank kept its policy rate steady on Thursday as it marginally raised its growth outlook for this year and next, despite concerns over surging infections. ** "Foreign buying in Samsung Electronics shares is towing KOSPI, but there are more shares falling than advancing due to investors' profit-taking," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 573.04 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 397. ** Foreigners were set to turn net sellers for the first time in 16 sessions, offloading 30.8 billion won ($27.87 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.3% higher than its previous close at 1,108.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.5. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 111.58. ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.989%. ($1 = 1,105.0800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)