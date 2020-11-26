Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Electrical Components & Equipment

S.Korea stocks recover on Samsung Elec boost; virus worries weigh

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, recovering from a
0.6% fall in the previous session, as gains in heavyweight
Samsung Electronics offset profit-taking and worries over rising
COVID-19 cases. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 10.91 points, or 0.42%,
to 2,612.45 as of 0207 GMT.
    
    ** Shares in chip giant Samsung Electronics             were
up 2%, while those of peer SK Hynix Inc             rose 1.2%.
    
    ** South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus cases on
Thursday, the highest since March, as the country grapples with
a third wave of local infections that has forced it to reimpose
tough social distancing measures.             
    
    ** Local markets showed muted reaction after the nation's
central bank kept its policy rate steady on Thursday as it
marginally raised its growth outlook for this year and next,
despite concerns over surging infections.             
    
    ** "Foreign buying in Samsung Electronics shares is towing
KOSPI, but there are more shares falling than advancing due to
investors' profit-taking," said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo
Sang-young.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 573.04 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
906, the number of advancing shares was 397.
    
    ** Foreigners were set to turn net sellers for the first
time in 16 sessions, offloading 30.8 billion won ($27.87
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,105.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.3% higher than its previous
close at 1,108.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,105.1
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,104.5.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.07 points to 111.58.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 1.9 basis points to 0.989%.
    
    ($1 = 1,105.0800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up