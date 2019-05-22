Asia
May 22, 2019

S.Korea stocks retreat on report U.S. may add curbs on another Chinese co

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         is trading down on
Wednesday as heightened fears over Sino-U.S. trade war
overshadowed possible benefit for South Korean tech industry.
The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** Relief over temporary relaxation of U.S. curbs against
China's Huawei          failed to offset deeper worries about
trade frictions. A media report said the Trump administration
was considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm
Hikvision's ability to buy U.S. technology also hurt sentiment.
            
     
** As of 0200 GMT, Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.02
points or 0.20% to 2,057.23 points. The index pulled back from
gains in the previous session led by rise in Samsung Electronics
           . 
    
** Samsung Electronics, which make up the largest portion in
KOSPI market, lost 0.5% on Wednesday.
    
** There are expectations that U.S. blacklisting on Huawei could
help Samsung Elec to beat its Chinese rival, but the potential
benefit would be limited considering the slump in broader
smartphone industry, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook
Securities.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 31.5 billion won ($26.4
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,194.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% lower than its previous
close at 1,194.0.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,194.2 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.16%, after U.S. stocks rose
           . Japanese stocks         rose 0.11%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 0.52% so far this year, and lost 6.7% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 200.30 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 288.
    
** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 109.70, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at
1.662%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis
points to 1.827%.
 ($1 = 1,194.6500 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
