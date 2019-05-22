S.Korea stocks retreat on report U.S. may add curbs on another Chinese co

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index is trading down on Wednesday as heightened fears over Sino-U.S. trade war overshadowed possible benefit for South Korean tech industry. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** Relief over temporary relaxation of U.S. curbs against China's Huawei failed to offset deeper worries about trade frictions. A media report said the Trump administration was considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy U.S. technology also hurt sentiment. ** As of 0200 GMT, Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.02 points or 0.20% to 2,057.23 points. The index pulled back from gains in the previous session led by rise in Samsung Electronics . ** Samsung Electronics, which make up the largest portion in KOSPI market, lost 0.5% on Wednesday. ** There are expectations that U.S. blacklisting on Huawei could help Samsung Elec to beat its Chinese rival, but the potential benefit would be limited considering the slump in broader smartphone industry, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 31.5 billion won ($26.4 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,194.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,194.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,194.2 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.16%, after U.S. stocks rose . Japanese stocks rose 0.11%. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.52% so far this year, and lost 6.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 200.30 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 288. ** The won has lost 6.6% against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.70, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 1.662%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.827%. ($1 = 1,194.6500 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)