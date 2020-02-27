S.Korea stocks retreat on spike in virus cases; BOK stays put

* KOSPI gives up early gains, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises * Central bank holds fire on rate cut despite coronavirus risks SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korean stocks turned lower on Thursday following reports of a massive spike in new coronavirus cases, shortly after the central bank's unexpected decision to stand pat on the base rates. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened. ** As of 0207 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 17.60 points, or 0.85%, at 2,059.17. Earlier in the session, the index rose as much as 0.4%. ** South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, dashing expectations for a cut, even as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Asia's fourth-largest economy threatened to derail growth. A majority of economists had expected the Bank of Korea to cut rates to head off the virus impact. ** The downside risks caused by the virus cases would weigh on corporate earnings, which sent the benchmark index lower, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** South Korea on Thursday reported 449 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the biggest daily surge, raising the total tally to 1,595. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 212.4 billion won ($174.53 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,215.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,216.9. ** Right after the government reported a spike in new virus cases, the currency briefly turned weaker against the dollar. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,215.7 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,214.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.41%, after U.S. stocks were mixed overnight. Japanese stocks fell 1.78%. ** The KOSPI dropped 6.17% so far this year, and lost 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 209.19 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 220. ** The won weakened 4.9% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.25, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 1.159%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.3 basis points to 1.396%. ($1 = 1,216.9800 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)