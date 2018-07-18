FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 1:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks rise after Fed chair's upbeat comment; won down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy
    * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Wednesday
after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's robust view of
the U.S. economy boosted investor sentiment, while the won
declined. South Korean bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:00 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.85 points, or 0.47 percent,
at 2,308.77. Tech giant Samsung Electronics             jumped
2.2 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix             gained 1.4
percent.

** Korea Aerospace Industries             fell 5 percent after
the Marine Corps said a military helicopter developed by the
company crashed during a test flight on Tuesday in the
southeastern city of Pohang, killing five people and injuring
one.               
 
** The won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,124.1. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.49
per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
asked at 1,111.55 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains on Powell's upbeat remarks.
            Japanese stocks         rose 0.94 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.9 percent so far this year, and
down by 5.78 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 131,979,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 271.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,063 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.73 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,133.98 on July 13, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 108.14.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.098 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.10 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
