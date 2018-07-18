S.Korea stocks rise after Fed chair's upbeat comment; won down

* KOSPI index gains, foreigners buy * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's robust view of the U.S. economy boosted investor sentiment, while the won declined. South Korean bond yields rose. ** At 01:00 GMT, the KOSPI was up 10.85 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,308.77. Tech giant Samsung Electronics jumped 2.2 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix gained 1.4 percent. ** Korea Aerospace Industries fell 5 percent after the Marine Corps said a military helicopter developed by the company crashed during a test flight on Tuesday in the southeastern city of Pohang, killing five people and injuring one. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,124.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.49 per U.S. dollar, down 0.13 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,111.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.23 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains on Powell's upbeat remarks. Japanese stocks rose 0.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.9 percent so far this year, and down by 5.78 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 131,979,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 271. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56,063 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.73 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,133.98 on July 13, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 108.14. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.098 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)