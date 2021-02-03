S.Korea stocks rise after reports of Kia-Apple deal

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, as auto shares were boosted by reports of a possible $3.6 billion deal between Kia Corp and Apple Inc . Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 16.31 points, or 0.53%, to 3,113.12 by 0158 GMT, after gaining as much as 1.5% in early trade. The index gained 1.3% in the previous session. ** Kia Corp, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, surged as much as 14.5% after local media reported the South Korean automaker and Apple will likely sign a deal in mid-February for the U.S. tech giant's car production. ** Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.5% as the country's largest carmaker reported robust January global sales. ** "Reports over Apple-Kia deal boosted auto shares ... U.S. stimulus negotiations are continuing, with expectations that it will be agreed at around $1 trillion," said Seo Sang-young analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** Democrats in the U.S. Congress on Tuesday took the first steps toward advancing President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan without Republican support. ** Major heavyweight stocks were mixed: LG Chem added 1.8%, while Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 98.3 billion won ($88.23 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,113.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.5, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,112.9. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 0.981%. ($1 = 1,114.1500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)