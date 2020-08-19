S.Korea stocks rise after S&P 500 hits record peak; virus worries weigh

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from a 2.5% decline in the previous session, as global sentiment improved after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high overnight, although rising domestic coronavirus cases limited gains. The Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** By 0215 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 13.32 points, or 0.57%, to 2,361.56. ** South Korea reported 297 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the biggest one-day infection since March 8 and the sixth straight day of three-digit increase, even after the government tightened social distancing rules on Tuesday. That brought the total infections to 16,508 and 306 deaths. ** The KOSPI is reversing from Tuesday's sharp fall, which was triggered by surging virus infections that could slow a recovery in economic activity, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst with Shinhan Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 80.2 billion won ($67.77 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,183.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,183.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.4 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.1. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.42%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 327.94 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 597. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 112.22, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.64%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 0.815%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.370%. ($1 = 1,183.3500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)