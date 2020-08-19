Bonds News
August 19, 2020 / 2:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks rise after S&P 500 hits record peak; virus worries weigh

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won inches up against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from a
2.5% decline in the previous session, as global sentiment
improved after the S&P 500 hit an all-time high overnight,
although rising domestic coronavirus cases limited gains. The
Korean won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield also rose.
    
    ** By 0215 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 13.32
points, or 0.57%, to 2,361.56.
    
    ** South Korea reported 297 new coronavirus cases on
Wednesday, the biggest one-day infection since March 8 and the
sixth straight day of three-digit increase, even after the
government tightened social distancing rules on Tuesday. That
brought the total infections to 16,508 and 306 deaths.
            
    
    ** The KOSPI is reversing from Tuesday's sharp fall, which
was triggered by surging virus infections that could slow a
recovery in economic activity, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst
with Shinhan Investment & Securities. 
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 80.2 billion won ($67.77
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,183.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01% higher than its previous
close at 1,183.7.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,183.4
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,183.1.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.42%.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 327.94 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
901, the number of advancing shares was 597.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 112.22,
while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
0.64%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.5 basis points to 0.815%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.370%.

($1 = 1,183.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)
