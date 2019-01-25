Asia
January 25, 2019

S.Korea stocks rise after U.S. tech shares shine; won gains

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won inches up against USD
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Friday
tracking strength in U.S. tech shares, but concerns over an
economic slowdown in Europe and U.S.-China trade talks curbed
gains. The Korean won inched up, while bond yields dropped.
    
** Chipmakers led the Nasdaq's rise on Thursday, as Xilinx Inc
         and Lam Research Corp          reported quarterly
results that beat analyst expectations, while Texas Instruments
Inc         posted better-than-expected profit. Fourth-quarter
earnings continued to be generally positive, reassuring
investors concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions and sparking
a microchip industry stock rally after hours.             
    
** European Central Bank President Mario Draghi acknowledged on
Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone was likely to be
weaker than earlier expected due to the fall-out from factors
ranging from China's slowdown to Brexit.             
    
** U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with
CNBC that the two sides were unlikely to resolve all their
disputes in next week's talks, but added, "I think there's a
fair chance we do get to a deal."             
    
** At 0235 GMT, the KOSPI was up 20.03 points or 0.93 percent at
2,165.06.
    
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            jumped as much as 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
    
** "Chip companies' earnings hovered above the market consensus,
which led to Wall Street gains, especially U.S. semiconductor
shares        ending up 5.7 percent," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst
at Daishin Securities said in a note. 
    
** Kia Motors Corp            , an affiliate of South Korea's
biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co            , was trading down
1.5 percent after it said the company's fourth-quarter net
profit was 94 billion won ($83.39 million), well below the
consensus forecast of 431 billion won ($382.36 million).
            
    
** While the company said China is the most difficult market, it
aims to boost China vehicle sales by 11 percent this year from
the previous year.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,128.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , steady compared with its
previous close at 1,128.6.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,126.0 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous session, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,109.9 per dollar. 
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.70 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.86 percent.
    
** The KOSPI rose 5.1 percent so far this year, and climbed 4.44
percent in the previous 30 days.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 187,222,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 893, the number of advancing shares was 451.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 353,243 million won worth of
shares.
    
** The U.S dollar rose 1.29 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11,
2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 109.3.
    
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.806 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.81 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
