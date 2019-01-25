S.Korea stocks rise after U.S. tech shares shine; won gains

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won inches up against USD * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Friday tracking strength in U.S. tech shares, but concerns over an economic slowdown in Europe and U.S.-China trade talks curbed gains. The Korean won inched up, while bond yields dropped. ** Chipmakers led the Nasdaq's rise on Thursday, as Xilinx Inc and Lam Research Corp reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations, while Texas Instruments Inc posted better-than-expected profit. Fourth-quarter earnings continued to be generally positive, reassuring investors concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions and sparking a microchip industry stock rally after hours. ** European Central Bank President Mario Draghi acknowledged on Thursday that economic growth in the euro zone was likely to be weaker than earlier expected due to the fall-out from factors ranging from China's slowdown to Brexit. ** U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in an interview with CNBC that the two sides were unlikely to resolve all their disputes in next week's talks, but added, "I think there's a fair chance we do get to a deal." ** At 0235 GMT, the KOSPI was up 20.03 points or 0.93 percent at 2,165.06. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped as much as 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. ** "Chip companies' earnings hovered above the market consensus, which led to Wall Street gains, especially U.S. semiconductor shares ending up 5.7 percent," Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities said in a note. ** Kia Motors Corp , an affiliate of South Korea's biggest carmaker Hyundai Motor Co , was trading down 1.5 percent after it said the company's fourth-quarter net profit was 94 billion won ($83.39 million), well below the consensus forecast of 431 billion won ($382.36 million). ** While the company said China is the most difficult market, it aims to boost China vehicle sales by 11 percent this year from the previous year. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady compared with its previous close at 1,128.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.0 per U.S. dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,109.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.70 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.86 percent. ** The KOSPI rose 5.1 percent so far this year, and climbed 4.44 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 187,222,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 451. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 353,243 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 1.29 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,113.81 per dollar on Jan. 11, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.3. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.806 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.81 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)