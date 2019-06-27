S.Korea stocks rise after White House confirms Trump-Xi meeting schedule

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners net buyers * Korean won little changed vs U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained on Thursday after the White House confirmed the schedule of much-anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Korean won was steady against the dollar, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** President Trump is set to meet with Chinese President Xi in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Saturday, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday. The bilateral meeting in Japan aims at heading off a ratcheting up of U.S. tariffs on imports of consumer and other goods from China. ** The KOSPI rose on optimism over the talks, though it would be difficult to nail down a final deal, said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst from Hanyang Securities. The best scenario of the outcome would be maintaining the status-quo, Kim added. ** As of 0222 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 12.68 points or 0.60% to 2,134.53. ** South Korea's Woongjin Group said it would sell a 25.08% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway , just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million). Woongjin shares fell 15.6%, while Woongjin Thinkbig gains 4.9%. ** South Korea's largest association of trading firms on Thursday sharply downgraded its forecast for this year's exports to a steep fall from a modest gain, blaming the U.S.-China trade standoff for the grim outlook. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 115.6 billion won ($100.01 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,156.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.01% higher than its previous close at 1,156.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,156.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,154.8 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52%, after U.S. stocks were mixed . Japanese stocks rose 0.70%. ** The KOSPI has risen 4.49% so far this year, and gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 280.31 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 892, the number of advancing shares was 436. ** The won has lost 3.5% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.33, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.492%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.609%. ($1 = 1,155.8700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)