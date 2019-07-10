S.Korea stocks rise as chip shares shine; focus on Powell testimony

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises Seoul, July 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday boosted by gains in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix , while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. Both Korean won weakened and benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0232 GMT, the Seoul benchmark KOSPI index rose 8.15 points, or 0.44%, to 2,060.18. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose more than 2% and 3%, respectively, after a local media report said these companies planned to cut down production of NAND chips amid a supply glut. The companies' decision was affected by Japan tightening restrictions on exports of key materials for making chips, forcing them to restrict supplies, the report added. ** Both the companies denied the report to Reuters. ** The local report increased expectations that the semiconductor market would rebound soon with decrease in chip stocks, says Eo Kyu-jin, an analyst at eBest Investment and Securities. ** Japan pushed back on Tuesday against calls from South Korea to scrap curbs on some high-tech exports, ratcheting up tension in a decades-old diplomatic dispute that threatens to disrupt the global supply of memory chips and smartphones. ** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and Thursday and investors have a lot riding on him sounding suitably dovish. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 72.7 billion won ($61.53 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,179.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% higher than its previous close at 1,180.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,179.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,179.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.44%, after U.S. stocks rose . Japanese stocks was flat. ** The KOSPI has risen 0.93% so far this year, and gained 0.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 133.52 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 473. ** The won has lost 5.4% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 110.52, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.78%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 1.432%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.551%. ($1 = 1,181.5200 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park; Editing by Rashmi Aich)