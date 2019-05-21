Asia
S.Korea stocks rise as foreigners buy; Samsung Electronics leads gain

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         rose on Tuesday as
foreigners bought local stocks, with the biggest benchmark
heavyweight Samsung Electronics             leading the gains.
The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose.
     
** As of 0201 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose
10.39 points, or 0.51%, to 2,066.10. 
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             rose as much as
4.2% on expectation that Huawei Technologies          woes could
help the South Korean tech giant.                 
     
** Foreigners were net buyers of 66.9 billion won ($56.11
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** Shares of Celltrion HealthCare             fell more than 8%
after One Equity Partners sold shares in the firm in a block
trade on Monday             
    
** Hanjin Heavy             shares resumed trade on Tuesday
after a suspension due to a capital reduction and their new base
price was set at 9,950 won ($8.34) per share. The shares were
trading down 10.3% on the day.
    
** The won was quoted at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.08% higher than its previous
close at 1,194.2.
     
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,192.9 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in one-year
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,191.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.07%, after U.S. stocks closed down as
Huawei fallout slammed tech stocks            . Japanese stocks
        fell 0.34%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 1.20% so far this year, and fell 6.8% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won.
    
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 268.55 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 290.
    
** The won has lost 6.5% against the U.S dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 109.66, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2
basis points to 1.684%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.5 basis points to 1.852%.

($1 = 1,192.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Rashmi Aich)
