S.Korea stocks rise as foreigners buy; Samsung Electronics leads gain

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Tuesday as foreigners bought local stocks, with the biggest benchmark heavyweight Samsung Electronics leading the gains. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0201 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.39 points, or 0.51%, to 2,066.10. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 4.2% on expectation that Huawei Technologies woes could help the South Korean tech giant. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 66.9 billion won ($56.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Shares of Celltrion HealthCare fell more than 8% after One Equity Partners sold shares in the firm in a block trade on Monday ** Hanjin Heavy shares resumed trade on Tuesday after a suspension due to a capital reduction and their new base price was set at 9,950 won ($8.34) per share. The shares were trading down 10.3% on the day. ** The won was quoted at 1,193.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.08% higher than its previous close at 1,194.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,192.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,191.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07%, after U.S. stocks closed down as Huawei fallout slammed tech stocks . Japanese stocks fell 0.34%. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.20% so far this year, and fell 6.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 268.55 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 290. ** The won has lost 6.5% against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 109.66, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.84%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.2 basis points to 1.684%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.852%. ($1 = 1,192.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Rashmi Aich)