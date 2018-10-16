FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 2:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks rise as global uncertainties ease; won climbs

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index strengthens, foreigners sell
    * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         gained a foothold on
Tuesday after recent declines, as global markets shakeout and
the rift between Saudi Arabia and the West partly eased. The
Korean won rose tracking Chinese yuan, while bond yields gained.
    
** At 0234 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.27 points or 0.39 percent at
2,153.39. 
    
** British Prime minister Theresa May urged the European Union
on Monday not to allow a stand-off over a 'backstop' for Ireland
to derail Brexit talks, saying she believed a deal was still
achievable.              
  
** Theresa May said the Brexit deal is possible; and the
strained relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia
was partly recovered following U.S. President Donald Trump's
"rogue killers" theory, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at
Kiwoom Securities, noting such negative factors were partly
eased.              
        
** Shares of Hyundai Motor             gained over 3 percent,
recovering from an eight-year low hit in previous session. 
            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,126.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.68 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,134.3. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,126.3 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.4 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,109 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.53 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild losses            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.44 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI dropped 13.1 percent so far this year, and lost
6.71 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 85,469,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
893, the number of advancing shares was 573.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 45,557 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 5.62 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dipped 0.01 points to 108.27.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.67 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.057 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.05 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
