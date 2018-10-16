S.Korea stocks rise as global uncertainties ease; won climbs

* KOSPI index strengthens, foreigners sell * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained a foothold on Tuesday after recent declines, as global markets shakeout and the rift between Saudi Arabia and the West partly eased. The Korean won rose tracking Chinese yuan, while bond yields gained. ** At 0234 GMT, the KOSPI was up 8.27 points or 0.39 percent at 2,153.39. ** British Prime minister Theresa May urged the European Union on Monday not to allow a stand-off over a 'backstop' for Ireland to derail Brexit talks, saying she believed a deal was still achievable. ** Theresa May said the Brexit deal is possible; and the strained relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia was partly recovered following U.S. President Donald Trump's "rogue killers" theory, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, noting such negative factors were partly eased. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor gained over 3 percent, recovering from an eight-year low hit in previous session. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.68 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,134.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.3 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.53 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.44 percent. ** The KOSPI dropped 13.1 percent so far this year, and lost 6.71 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 85,469,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 573. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 45,557 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.62 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.01 points to 108.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.67 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.057 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.05 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)