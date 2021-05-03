Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rise as investors bet on recovery hopes

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained on Monday, as investors lapped
up domestic trade data that showed exports had expanded last
month at its sharpest pace in more than a decade. The won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was up 3.90 points, or 0.12%, at
3,151.76, as of 0213 GMT.
    
    ** South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be
released among major exporting economies, is a closely watched
indicator as it is considered a bellwether for global trade. 
Data on Saturday showed that exports were boosted by
semiconductors, cars and petrochemical products, highlighting a
continued trade-led recovery.             
    
    ** A separate data on Monday signalled that the country's
factory activity has expanded for a seventh straight month.
            
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.61% and peer SK Hynix            
climbed 2.34%. Internet giant Naver             advanced 1.53%,
while Hyundai Motor             jumped 3.30%.    
   
    ** "Concerns about the resumption of short-selling appear to
have been groundless but volatility may continue throughout the
day ... Upbeat April exports data seem to have eased valuation
worries," Kiwoom Securities' analyst Han Ji-young said.
    
    ** South Korea resumed stock short-selling on Monday, for
those on KOSPI 200 or KOSDAQ 150.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, a series of U.S. economic data this week is
expected to show resounding strength, particularly for the ISM
manufacturing survey and April payrolls.    
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 205.7 billion won ($183.79
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,117.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.49% lower than its previous
close at 1,112.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,119.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,119.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.03 points to 110.77.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.5 basis points to 1.156%.
    
    ($1 = 1,119.2200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
