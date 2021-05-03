S.Korea stocks rise as investors bet on recovery hopes

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, May 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares gained on Monday, as investors lapped up domestic trade data that showed exports had expanded last month at its sharpest pace in more than a decade. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI was up 3.90 points, or 0.12%, at 3,151.76, as of 0213 GMT. ** South Korea's monthly trade data, the first to be released among major exporting economies, is a closely watched indicator as it is considered a bellwether for global trade. Data on Saturday showed that exports were boosted by semiconductors, cars and petrochemical products, highlighting a continued trade-led recovery. ** A separate data on Monday signalled that the country's factory activity has expanded for a seventh straight month. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.61% and peer SK Hynix climbed 2.34%. Internet giant Naver advanced 1.53%, while Hyundai Motor jumped 3.30%. ** "Concerns about the resumption of short-selling appear to have been groundless but volatility may continue throughout the day ... Upbeat April exports data seem to have eased valuation worries," Kiwoom Securities' analyst Han Ji-young said. ** South Korea resumed stock short-selling on Monday, for those on KOSPI 200 or KOSDAQ 150. ** Meanwhile, a series of U.S. economic data this week is expected to show resounding strength, particularly for the ISM manufacturing survey and April payrolls. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 205.7 billion won ($183.79 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,117.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.49% lower than its previous close at 1,112.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.0. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.77. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.156%. ($1 = 1,119.2200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)