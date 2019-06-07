S.Korea stocks rise as investors pin hopes on G20 summit

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed on Friday as investors pinned hopes on G20 summit, which will host U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0254 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 10.48 points or 0.51% at 2,079.59 points. ** Japan will host a Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting on June 8 and 9. ** President Trump said he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the world's largest economies later this month. The G20 summit in Japan marks the first opportunity for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet since the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires in late 2018. ** Trump confirmed the summit would happen and investors saw the Sino-U.S. negotiations are underway, said Seo Sang-young, analyst, Kiwoom Securities. However, gains could be limited as global financial markets would be rattled if the United States slaps tariffs on Mexico, he added. ** Trump's comments came amid increasing tensions between the United States and its main trading partners. ** The White House is standing firm on its position that Mexico must take significant steps to halt the surge of Central American migrants by Monday, or face tariffs on its exports to the United States, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 75.0 billion won ($63.68 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Samsung Heavy Industries signed 449.7 billion won ($381.81 million) contract to build two LNG carriers for a shipowner in Bermuda. ** The won was quoted at 1,178.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.03% higher than its previous close at 1,178.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.3 per U.S. dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,176.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.20%, after U.S. stocks closed higher. Japanese stocks rose 0.52%. ** The KOSPI rose 1.87% so far this year, but lost 6.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 179.24 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 557. ** The won lost 5.3% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.08. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.553%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 1.664%. ($1 = 1,177.8000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by)