January 20, 2020 / 2:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks rise as strong U.S. data lifts risk appetite

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners buy
    * KRW weakens against USD
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares gained on Monday as risk sentiment
improved following solid U.S. data. The won was flat, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 23.95 points, or 1.06%, to
2,274.52 by 0230 GMT.
    
    ** U.S. housing starts jumped 16.9% to a seasonally adjusted
annual rate of 1.608 million units in December, data showed on
Friday, a 13-year high that suggested the industry has recovered
and can now help further the longest U.S. economic expansion.
            
    
    ** In a separate report, the Federal Reserve said the U.S.
manufacturing output unexpectedly rose 0.2% in December as a
drop in motor vehicle output was outpaced by increases in
production of other durable goods, food and beverages, and other
products.             
    
    ** China will negotiate with American companies and increase
imports of U.S. goods and products according to market
principles, an official with its state planner said on Sunday.
            
    
    ** LG Chem Ltd             jumped to a six-month high on
report of a joint venture factory between the company and
Hyundai Motor Co             in South Korea to make battery
cells for electric vehicles.             
    
    ** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd             gained nearly 2%
after it named President Roh Tae-moon as its new mobile chief.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 91.6 billion won ($78.99
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,159.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.03% higher than its previous
close at 1,159.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,160.4
per U.S. dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,159.0 per
dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was up 0.18%, after U.S. stocks rose on
Friday. Japanese stocks         gained 0.23%.            
    
    ** The KOSPI has risen 3.27% so far this year.
    
    ** The trading volume was 234.61 million shares and, of the
total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was
350.
    
    ** The won has lost 0.3% against the dollar so far this
year.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to 110.22, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.1 basis points to 1.448%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.5 basis points to 1.780%.

($1 = 1,159.7000 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
