FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
September 14, 2018 / 1:54 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

S.Korea stocks rise, chipmakers lead gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         and the won climbed
on Friday, led by gains in chipmakers. Bond yields rose after
ranking government officials blamed low interest rates for
skyrocketing housing prices.             
 
** At 01:19 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.95 points, or 1.22 percent,
at 2,314.18, in line with Asian markets as China and the United
States weighed fresh talks. 
    
** Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix            , the
top two KOSPI firms, rose 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent
respectively, following gains in U.S. tech shares overnight. The
sub-index for electric and electronics         jumped 3
pct.            
 
** The won was quoted at 1,119.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,122.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,120.65
per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,103.1 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.89 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.90 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 102,435,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 885, the number of advancing shares was 474.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 157,345 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.09 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to 108.82.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.949 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.92 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.