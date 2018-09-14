S.Korea stocks rise, chipmakers lead gains

* KOSPI index climbs, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index and the won climbed on Friday, led by gains in chipmakers. Bond yields rose after ranking government officials blamed low interest rates for skyrocketing housing prices. ** At 01:19 GMT, the KOSPI was up 27.95 points, or 1.22 percent, at 2,314.18, in line with Asian markets as China and the United States weighed fresh talks. ** Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix , the top two KOSPI firms, rose 3.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, following gains in U.S. tech shares overnight. The sub-index for electric and electronics jumped 3 pct. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,122.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.65 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,103.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.52 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.89 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up by 0.90 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 102,435,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 885, the number of advancing shares was 474. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 157,345 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.09 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 108.82. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.949 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.92 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)