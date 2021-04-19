Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks rise for sixth day ahead of tech, auto earnings

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as investors weighed the
recovery in global growth and upcoming corporate earnings of
domestic tech giants and carmakers. The won strengthened, while
the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 14.27 points, or 0.45%, to
3,212.89 as of 02:36 GMT.
    
** Investors are focusing on first quarter earnings expected
over the next few days, especially by chipmakers amid a global
shortage of chips, says Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.     
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.12% and peer SK Hynix             rose 0.73%,
while LG Chem             fell 0.33% and Naver             fell
0.13%.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.6 billion won ($78.38
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,115.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.10% higher than its previous
close at 1,116.3.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,116.1 per
dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,115.7.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 11.81% so far this year, and gained 5.7%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 664.51 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
906, the number of advancing shares was 448.
    
** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.08 points to 110.88.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7
basis points to 1.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 3.3 basis points to 1.991%.


($1 = 1,117.6500 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
