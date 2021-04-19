S.Korea stocks rise for sixth day ahead of tech, auto earnings

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as investors weighed the recovery in global growth and upcoming corporate earnings of domestic tech giants and carmakers. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 14.27 points, or 0.45%, to 3,212.89 as of 02:36 GMT. ** Investors are focusing on first quarter earnings expected over the next few days, especially by chipmakers amid a global shortage of chips, says Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.12% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.73%, while LG Chem fell 0.33% and Naver fell 0.13%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.6 billion won ($78.38 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,116.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,116.1 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,115.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 11.81% so far this year, and gained 5.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 664.51 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 448. ** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.88. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.991%. ($1 = 1,117.6500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)