S.Korea stocks rise modestly amid caution ahead of Fed

* KOSPI index edges higher, foreigners net sellers * Korean won gains versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI index edged higher on Tuesday amid caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping's plan to visit North Korea lifts some shares with exposure to the North. Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0206 GMT, the main KOSPI index rose 7.68 points or 0.37% to 2,098.75 points. ** The Federal Reserve, facing fresh demands from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates, is expected to leave borrowing costs unchanged at a policy meeting this week but possibly lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year. ** Some investors are bargain hunting after the index fell for the fourth straight session until the previous session, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst from Hana Financial Investment. Xi's planned visit has shifted the focus to some shares with exposure to North Korea though it's not affecting the broader market, Lee added. ** Xi will visit North Korea for two days from Thursday, state media in both countries reported on Monday, making him the first Chinese leader to visit in 14 years. ** Among shares with exposure to North Korea, Daeho AL rose 5% and Ilshin Stone gained 3%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 1.6 billion won ($1.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,186.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,184.0 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,182.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15%, after U.S. stocks closed up . Japanese stocks fell 0.36%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.73% so far this year, but lost 5.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28% and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 221.69 million shares with 889 total traded issues. The number of advancing shares was 367. ** The won has lost 5.8% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 110.18, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.80%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.495%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 1.620%. ($1 = 1,184.6000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Darren Schuettler)