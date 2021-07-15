Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rise on dovish Powell comments; virus worries cap gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish remarks, 
although concerns over new coronavirus cases staying near record
high weighed on the market. The won strengthened, while the
benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 4.32 points, or 0.13%,
to 3,269.13 by 0125 GMT.
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.38%, while peer SK Hynix             traded
flat.
    
    ** Powell said in his congressional testimony that high
inflation was for goods and services tied to the reopening and
the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the Fed
wanted to see before tapering its stimulus support.             
    
    ** Financial markets showed muted reaction to the Bank of
Korea's decision to keep the benchmark interest rate
             unchanged, as the country battles a spike in
infections that threatens to derail policymakers' plans to dial
back stimulus this year.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases,
a slight drop from the record high marked the previous day.
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 17.0 billion won ($14.82
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,146.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% higher than its previous
close at 1,148.5.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,146.7
per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,146.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.04 point to 110.36.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.4 basis points to 1.377%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.991%.

($1 = 1,147.1900 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up