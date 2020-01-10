Asia
January 10, 2020 / 2:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks rise on easing Middle East concerns

    * KOSPI gains, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Friday as risk appetite persisted
on expectations that the United States and Iran will not
escalate tensions further, while an upbeat outlook for
chipmakers also aided sentiment. 
    
** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** By 0225 GMT, the KOSPI         rose 6.96 points, or 0.32%, to
2,193.41. 
    
** The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on
Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military
action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he
ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and
raised fears of war.             
    
** Sentiment improved as investors took the view that United
States and Iran would not wage an all-out war, said Kim
Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, adding that
they also eyed an economic recovery driven by chipmakers. 
    
** Shares of Samsung Electronics             extended their
rally, gaining nearly 2%, while SK Hynix             hovered
around a near two-decade high. 
    
** South Korean battery makers' shares rose after the government
said it would step up supply of new energy vehicles.
            
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 157.8 billion won ($135.75
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,160.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13% lower than its previous
close at 1,159.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,162.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,161.3 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.17%, after U.S. stocks notched records
overnight. Japanese stocks         rose 0.25%.             
    
** The KOSPI has been almost unchanged this year, and gained 3%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 259.93 million shares and, of the
total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was
522.
    
** The won has lost 0.4% against the dollar this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 110.34, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. 
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5
basis points to 1.433%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.7 basis points to 1.715%.

($1=1,162.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
