S.Korea stocks rise on easing Middle East concerns

* KOSPI gains, foreigners net buyers * Korean won declines versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday as risk appetite persisted on expectations that the United States and Iran will not escalate tensions further, while an upbeat outlook for chipmakers also aided sentiment. ** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0225 GMT, the KOSPI rose 6.96 points, or 0.32%, to 2,193.41. ** The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war. ** Sentiment improved as investors took the view that United States and Iran would not wage an all-out war, said Kim Yong-koo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, adding that they also eyed an economic recovery driven by chipmakers. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics extended their rally, gaining nearly 2%, while SK Hynix hovered around a near two-decade high. ** South Korean battery makers' shares rose after the government said it would step up supply of new energy vehicles. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 157.8 billion won ($135.75 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,160.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13% lower than its previous close at 1,159.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,162.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,161.3 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17%, after U.S. stocks notched records overnight. Japanese stocks rose 0.25%. ** The KOSPI has been almost unchanged this year, and gained 3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 259.93 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 522. ** The won has lost 0.4% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 point to 110.34, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.46%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.433%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.715%. ($1=1,162.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)