S.Korea stocks rise on hopes for U.S.-China talks; won down

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won inches down vs U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Thursday as investors hoped for a good outcome after U.S. and Chinese officials met on Wednesday for trade talks. However, the Korean won edged lower as a deadline loomed for fresh U.S. tariffs on China. Bond yields also fell. ** U.S. and Chinese officials met for the first time in over two months to find a way out of their deepening trade conflict, but there was no evidence the discussions would halt a new round of U.S. tariffs due Thursday. ** At 01:21 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.48 points or 0.20 percent at 2,277.81. ** South Korean firms with China exposure gained on expectations of lifting a boycott on South Korean businesses and tourism, after a local media outlet reported that the Chinese government allowed some Chinese tour agencies based in Shanghai to sell South Korea tour packages. South Korean casino companies Paradise Co Ltd and Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd rose 4.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, while companies engaged in duty free business such as Hotel Shilla Co Ltd and Shinsegae Inc soar 5.5 percent and 8.5 pct each. Shares of South Korea's cosmetic brands also jumped. ** The won was quoted at 1,120.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11 percent weaker than its previous close of 1,118.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.69 per U.S. dollar, down 0.26 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.04 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks rose 0.26 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.9 percent so far this year, and down by 0.91 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 93,138,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 439. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,316 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 and the low is 1,140.4 on July 19. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.71. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.955 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)