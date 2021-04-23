S.Korea stocks rise on retail buying, but set for first weekly loss in five

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday led by buying by retail investors, even as capital tax increase angst in the United States and worries over spiking COVID-19 cases globally dampened risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 5.99 points, or 0.19%, to 3,183.51 as of 0148 GMT, after declining as much as 0.97% in early trade as it tracked losses on Wall Street overnight. ** For the week, it is set for a 0.44% decline, snapping a four-week winning streak and the biggest weekly fall in two months. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 0.12% and 1.13%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem rose 0.69%. ** Wall Street ended lower after reports that the Biden administration is seeking to double the capitals gains tax to near 40% for wealthy individuals. ** South Korea reported 797 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, up from 735 a day earlier and logging the highest daily tally since early January. ** Investors will stay focused on earnings reports from chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix and other companies including steel giant POSCO next week. ** Retail investors bought net 150.4 billion won worth of KOSPI shares, while foreigners were net sellers of 87.6 billion won worth shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,118.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% lower than its previous close at 1,117.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,118.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.9. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 1.116%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.015%. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)