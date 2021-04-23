Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks rise on retail buying, but set for first weekly loss in five

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Friday led by buying by
retail investors, even as capital tax increase angst in the
United States and worries over spiking COVID-19 cases globally
dampened risk appetite. The Korean won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 5.99 points, or 0.19%,
to 3,183.51 as of 0148 GMT, after declining as much as 0.97% in
early trade as it tracked losses on Wall Street overnight.
    
    ** For the week, it is set for a 0.44% decline, snapping a
four-week winning streak and the biggest weekly fall in two
months.
    
    ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             slid 0.12% and 1.13%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Chem             rose
0.69%.
    
    ** Wall Street ended lower after reports that the Biden
administration is seeking to double the capitals gains tax to
near 40% for wealthy individuals.             
    
    ** South Korea reported 797 new coronavirus cases as of
Thursday midnight, up from 735 a day earlier and logging the
highest daily tally since early January.
    
    ** Investors will stay focused on earnings reports from chip
giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix and other companies
including steel giant POSCO next week.
    
    ** Retail investors bought net 150.4 billion won worth of
KOSPI shares, while foreigners were net sellers of 87.6 billion
won worth shares.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,118.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.10% lower than its previous
close at 1,117.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,118.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,117.9.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.1 basis points to 1.116%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.6 basis points to 2.015%.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
