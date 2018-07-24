S.Korea stocks rise on robust U.S. GDP outlook; won tumbles

* KOSPI index gain, foreigners buy * Korean won falls against U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index gained while the won weakened on Tuesday as the dollar bounced overnight ahead of robust outlook on U.S. economic growth due on Friday, while dealers noted some media reports Trump himself was predicting an outcome of 4.8 percent, outweighing top current forecasts of 4.1 percent. Bond yields rose. ** At 01:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.20 points or 0.19 percent at 2,273.51, recovering from the previous session's loss. ** South Korean stocks with exposure to North Korea gained after a report on Pyongyang dismantling test site facilities. South Korea's railway-related stocks Busan Industrial Co Ltd and Korea Cement surged 24 percent and 12.7 percent respectively, while clothing companies which have a branch in Kaesung Industrial Complex in North Korea such as In The F Co Ltd and Shinwon Corp rose 5.2 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,136.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.45 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,131.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,135.15 per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,119.45 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains ahead of major company earnings reports . Japanese stocks rose 0.4 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 8.0 percent so far this year, and down by 7.43 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 203,241,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 525. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 35,954 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 6.45 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 108.15. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.096 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.08 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)