FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
July 24, 2018 / 2:00 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks rise on robust U.S. GDP outlook; won tumbles

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gain, foreigners buy
    * Korean won falls against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         gained while the won
weakened on Tuesday as the dollar bounced overnight ahead of
robust outlook on U.S. economic growth due on Friday, while
dealers noted some media reports Trump himself was predicting an
outcome of 4.8 percent, outweighing top current forecasts of 4.1
percent. Bond yields rose.
 
** At 01:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 4.20 points or 0.19 percent at
2,273.51, recovering from the previous session's loss. 
    
    ** South Korean stocks with exposure to North Korea gained
after a report on Pyongyang dismantling test site facilities.
South Korea's railway-related stocks Busan Industrial Co Ltd
            and Korea Cement             surged 24 percent and
12.7 percent respectively, while clothing companies which have a
branch in Kaesung Industrial Complex in North Korea such as In
The F Co Ltd             and Shinwon Corp             rose 5.2
percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,136.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.45 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,131.4. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,135.15
per U.S. dollar, down 0.18 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
asked at 1,119.45 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.15 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains ahead of major company earnings
reports            . Japanese stocks         rose 0.4 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 8.0 percent so far this year, and
down by 7.43 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 203,241,000 shares and, of the total 887 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 525.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 35,954 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 6.45 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 108.15.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.096 percent, higher than the previous
day's 2.08 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.