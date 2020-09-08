Bonds News
S.Korea stocks rise on Samsung-led tech rally

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won flat against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** Technology companies helped South Korean shares rise for
a second straight session on Tuesday, on boost from Samsung
Electronics'            , and as coronavirus cases gradually
decreased in the country.
    
    ** By 0151 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 16.95
points, or 0.71%, to 2,401.17. The Korean won was nearly
unchanged and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** Samsung Electronics surged as much as 3.54%, after rising
1.62% on Monday as the tech giant won a $6.64 billion supply
contract from U.S.-based Verizon.             
    
    ** Its peers SK Hynix             jumped as much as 2.04%
and the sub-index for electric and electronics         rose
2.43%.
    
    ** The country reported 136 new cases as of midnight Monday,
after the rate fell to a three-week low of 119 a day earlier.
The daily tally has steadily dropped since reaching a peak last
month after the government imposed unprecedented social
distancing rules.             
    
    ** Worries of further U.S.-China tensions is seen capping
gains, said Kiwoom Securities analyst Seo Sang-young.
    
    ** President Donald Trump on Monday again raised the idea of
decoupling economy from China, while Reuters on Friday reported
the U.S. might block American companies from providing goods and
services to China's SMIC          .                         
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 54.7 billion won ($46.04
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,188.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01% higher than its previous
close.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,188.2
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,187.8.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.22%.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 111.73.
    

($1 = 1,188.0300 won)

    

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
