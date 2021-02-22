Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks rise on upbeat exports data; chip shares lead gains

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by gains in
chip heavyweights, as upbeat trade data boosted confidence in an
export-led economic recovery. The won edged up, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 13.50 points, or 0.43%,
to 3,121.12 as of 0202 GMT, after jumping as much as 1.12% in
early trade.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            jumped 1.21% and 3.76%, respectively, towing
benchmark gains. Other heavyweights traded mixed, with internet
giant Naver             sliding 0.75% and Hyundai Motor
            rising 1.45%.
    
    ** South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of
February expanded 16.7% from a year earlier, data showed on
Monday, faster than a 10.5% rise during the Jan. 1-20 period,
thanks to a sales boost in major products and strong global
demand.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 25.4 billion won ($22.99
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,104.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.10% higher than its previous
close at 1,105.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,104.6
per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,104.2.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 111.52.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.4 basis points to 1.011%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.905%.

($1 = 1,104.7800 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
