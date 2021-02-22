S.Korea stocks rise on upbeat exports data; chip shares lead gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, driven by gains in chip heavyweights, as upbeat trade data boosted confidence in an export-led economic recovery. The won edged up, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 13.50 points, or 0.43%, to 3,121.12 as of 0202 GMT, after jumping as much as 1.12% in early trade. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 1.21% and 3.76%, respectively, towing benchmark gains. Other heavyweights traded mixed, with internet giant Naver sliding 0.75% and Hyundai Motor rising 1.45%. ** South Korea's exports during the first 20 days of February expanded 16.7% from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, faster than a 10.5% rise during the Jan. 1-20 period, thanks to a sales boost in major products and strong global demand. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 25.4 billion won ($22.99 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,104.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,105.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,104.6 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,104.2. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.52. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 1.011%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.905%. ($1 = 1,104.7800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)