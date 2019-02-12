Asia
S.Korea stocks rise slightly; chip, electric shares lead

    * KOSPI index tacks on, foreigners sell
    * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields higher

    SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, driven by
chipmakers and electric companies. The Korean won was steady
against the dollar, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 0205 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.56 points or 0.16 percent at
2,184.29.
    
** South Korea's leading chip and electric shares rose as
investors bought domestic stocks. Samsung Electronics
            and SK Hynix             climbed over 2 percent
each.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,124.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , steady compared with its
previous close at 1,124.7. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,124.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards               it was being
transacted at 1,109.25 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 1.87 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is up around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up
by 5.78 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 158.73 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 392.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.68 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 1.02 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan.
31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.02 points to 109.36.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 1.791 percent, higher than 1.781 percent last quoted on
the previous session.

