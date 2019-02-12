S.Korea stocks rise slightly; chip, electric shares lead

* KOSPI index tacks on, foreigners sell * Korean won steady versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields higher SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, driven by chipmakers and electric companies. The Korean won was steady against the dollar, while bond yields rose. ** At 0205 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.56 points or 0.16 percent at 2,184.29. ** South Korea's leading chip and electric shares rose as investors bought domestic stocks. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed over 2 percent each. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , steady compared with its previous close at 1,124.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.03 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.25 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 1.87 percent. ** The KOSPI is up around 6.8 percent so far this year, and up by 5.78 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 158.73 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares was 392. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.68 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar has risen 1.02 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.36. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.791 percent, higher than 1.781 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)