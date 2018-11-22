S.Korea stocks sag as investors eye trade war impact; won gains

* KOSPI index declines, foreigners sell * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was headed for a third straight session of declines on Thursday, as prolonged trade spat between the United States and China curbed investors' risk appetite. The Korean won rose, while bond yields fell. ** At 0221 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.22 points or 0.20 percent at 2,072.33. ** While there's no fresh downside pressure on macroeconomy, investors are seen to focus on impact of trade conflict between the United States and China, said Lee Won, analyst, Bookook Securities. ** Hyundai Motor Group shares plunged following a Reuters report that U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors' vehicle recalls over engine defects were conducted properly. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors dropped 3.7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively, while auto-part maker Hyundai Mobis tumbled 7.3 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.2 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,131.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.98 per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,109.95 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.01 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and down by 6.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 108,793,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 888, the number of advancing shares was 277. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 52,010 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.97 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.78. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.94 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.95 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)