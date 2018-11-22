Asia
S.Korea stocks sag as investors eye trade war impact; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index declines, foreigners sell
    * Korean won climbs versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was headed for a
third straight session of declines on Thursday, as prolonged
trade spat between the United States and China curbed investors'
risk appetite. The Korean won rose, while bond yields fell.
 
** At 0221 GMT, the KOSPI was down 4.22 points or 0.20 percent
at 2,072.33.
    
** While there's no fresh downside pressure on macroeconomy,
investors are seen to focus on impact of trade conflict between
the United States and China, said Lee Won, analyst, Bookook
Securities.

** Hyundai Motor Group shares plunged following a Reuters report
that U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether Hyundai Motor
            and Kia Motors'             vehicle recalls over
engine defects were conducted properly. Hyundai Motor and Kia
Motors dropped 3.7 percent and 4.8 percent respectively, while
auto-part maker Hyundai Mobis             tumbled 7.3 percent.
                         
 
** The won was quoted at 1,129.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.2 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,131.6. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.98
per U.S. dollar, down 0.25 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,109.95 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.07 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.01 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 6.82 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 108,793,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 888, the number of advancing shares was 277.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 52,010 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 5.97 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018 and low is 1,146.26 on Oct. 11.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.78.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.94 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.95 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
