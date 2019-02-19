Asia
February 19, 2019 / 2:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea stocks sag on sluggish export prices; won drops

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields up

    SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Tuesday
as a drop in export prices could dent the export-reliant
economy. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose.
 
** At 0217 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.74 points or 0.17 percent
at 2,207.15.
    
** South Korea's export prices fell for a third straight month
by shrinking 1 percent in January, mainly dragged down by DRAM
price which stumbled 14.9 percent, the central bank said on
Tuesday.             

** Local financial market is bearish on sluggish export price,
while DRAM price down 14.9 percent raised concerns over chip
industry, according to note issued by Mirae Asset Daewoo. 
    
** Following the data release, shares of leading chipmakers were
down; Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix            
lost as much as 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.13 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,125.8. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.44
per U.S. dollar, down 0.21 percent from the previous session,
while in one-year non-deliverable forwards               it was
being transacted at 1,111.65 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with gains            . Japanese stocks        
edge 0.07 percent higher. 
 
** The KOSPI is up about 8.3 percent so far this year, and up by
9.99 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 200.59 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 391.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 21.92 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 1.27 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31,
2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 points to 109.24.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at
1.87 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 1.806 percent, higher than 1.804 percent last quoted on
the previous session.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below