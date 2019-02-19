S.Korea stocks sag on sluggish export prices; won drops

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners buy * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Tuesday as a drop in export prices could dent the export-reliant economy. The Korean won fell, while bond yields rose. ** At 0217 GMT, the KOSPI was down 3.74 points or 0.17 percent at 2,207.15. ** South Korea's export prices fell for a third straight month by shrinking 1 percent in January, mainly dragged down by DRAM price which stumbled 14.9 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday. ** Local financial market is bearish on sluggish export price, while DRAM price down 14.9 percent raised concerns over chip industry, according to note issued by Mirae Asset Daewoo. ** Following the data release, shares of leading chipmakers were down; Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lost as much as 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.13 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,125.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.44 per U.S. dollar, down 0.21 percent from the previous session, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,111.65 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains . Japanese stocks edge 0.07 percent higher. ** The KOSPI is up about 8.3 percent so far this year, and up by 9.99 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 200.59 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 391. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 21.92 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The U.S dollar rose 1.27 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,108.67 per dollar on Jan. 31, 2019 and low is 1,133.4 on Jan. 21, 2019. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.24. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.87 percent, while the most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.806 percent, higher than 1.804 percent last quoted on the previous session. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)