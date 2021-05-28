Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korea stocks set for 1% weekly gain as U.S. data supports

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rebounded on Friday, poised for a
weekly gain of 1%, led by strength in Hyundai Motor and as
upbeat data from the United States supported recovery momentum.
The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         was up 18.83 points, or 0.59%, at
3,184.34, as of 0147 GMT. 
    
    ** Lifting investors' risk appetite was U.S. jobless claims
data that turned out to be better than expected, while its
first-quarter growth remained unchanged from earlier estimate of
6.4%, underpinning hopes that the economic recovery is gathering
steam.             
    
    ** South Korea's biggest automaker Hyundai Motor            
and its unit Kia Corp             jumped 4.31% and 4.33%,
respectively, following a report that the company will increase
investment in electric vehicles, by slashing the number of
combustion engine models in its line-up to free up resources. 
            
    
    ** Among other heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 0.38%, while battery maker LG Chem
            added 2.12%.    
   
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 53.5 billion won ($47.91
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,118.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.01% lower than its previous
close at 1,118.1.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.0
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,116.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.14 points to 110.92, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66%.
    
    ** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 3.6 basis points to 1.160%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 2.154%.

     ($1 = 1,116.5700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
