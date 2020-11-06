Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks set for best weekly gain in 5 months as Biden heads towards victory

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking global
markets, as Democrat candidate Joe Biden inched towards victory
in the U.S. presidential election. The won strengthened, while
the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         edged up 2.04
points, or 0.08%, to 2,415.83. For the week, the index is set to
jump over 6%, the sharpest weekly gain since early June.
    
    ** EV battery maker LG Chem             and wind power tower
manufacturer CS Wind Corp             surged 6.4% and 7%,
respectively, as those sectors were seen benefiting from a
potential victory for Biden and his green-energy proposals.
            
    
    ** Investors are back in 'buy-everything' mode - counting on
Republicans keeping control of the Senate and limiting
regulatory change as well as on full central bank support.
            
    
    ** Biden drew closer to defeating Republican President
Donald Trump as counting progressed, even as Trump falsely
claimed the election was being 'stolen,' with its campaign
expected to launch more legal actions.             
    
    ** "There are still concerns about disapproval or delay in
U.S. election result ... the election will continue to be the
main issue for financial markets next week," said Hana Financial
Investment analyst Lee Young-gon.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 398.5 billion won ($354.11
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,124.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.29% higher than its previous
close at 1,128.2.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,125.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,125.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.05 points to 111.74.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.3 basis points to 0.941%.

($1 = 1,125.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
