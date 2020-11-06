S.Korea stocks set for best weekly gain in 5 months as Biden heads towards victory

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking global markets, as Democrat candidate Joe Biden inched towards victory in the U.S. presidential election. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0218 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI edged up 2.04 points, or 0.08%, to 2,415.83. For the week, the index is set to jump over 6%, the sharpest weekly gain since early June. ** EV battery maker LG Chem and wind power tower manufacturer CS Wind Corp surged 6.4% and 7%, respectively, as those sectors were seen benefiting from a potential victory for Biden and his green-energy proposals. ** Investors are back in 'buy-everything' mode - counting on Republicans keeping control of the Senate and limiting regulatory change as well as on full central bank support. ** Biden drew closer to defeating Republican President Donald Trump as counting progressed, even as Trump falsely claimed the election was being 'stolen,' with its campaign expected to launch more legal actions. ** "There are still concerns about disapproval or delay in U.S. election result ... the election will continue to be the main issue for financial markets next week," said Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 398.5 billion won ($354.11 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,124.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close at 1,128.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,125.3, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.74. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 0.941%. ($1 = 1,125.3500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)