S.Korea stocks set for first weekly gain in three on recovery hopes

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, heading for their first weekly gain in three as positive U.S. jobs data led to expectations that rebounding economies will spur a boom in global demand. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 17.41 points, or 0.55%, to 3,196.15, as of 02:19 GMT. For the week, it was up more than 1.5%.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.61% and peer SK Hynix eased 0.39%. LG Chem fell 0.43%, while Naver rose 0.28%.

** A report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, signalling the labour market recovery entered a new phase amid a booming economy.

** Optimism from economic data and corporate earnings has continued, except the chip sector is still weak, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 244.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,120.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.48% higher than its previous close at 1,125.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,120.6 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,120.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.23% so far this year, and gained 6.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 516.51 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 618.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 1.137%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 2.113%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)