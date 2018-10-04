S.Korea stocks set for fourth day of declines; bond yields jump

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields up after BOK chief's remarks SEOUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index fell on Thursday, poised for a fourth straight session of declines, dented by heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor . The Korean won dropped, while bond yields rose after central bank chief highlighted financial imbalance. ** At 0117 GMT, the KOSPI was down 25.71 points or 1.11 percent at 2,283.86. ** South Korean chemical shares drop on soaring oil prices, with LG Chem and Lotte Chemical losing over 6 percent each. ** Cosmetic shares, including Amorepacific Group and Cosmax , plunge on weak sentiment about Chinese buyers. ** Leading KOSPI stocks wobbled; Samsung Electronics dropped as much as 1.5 percent, while Hyundai Motor and Posco lost up to 4.3 percent and 6 percent, respectively. ** South Korean central bank chief Lee Ju-yeol said policies need to ease financial imbalances, highlighting household debt. Following the remarks, the country's three-year treasury bond futures opened down 0.17 points, while yield of three-year treasury bond hovers about two-month high. ** The won was quoted at 1,127.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.77 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,119.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.96 per U.S. dollar, down 0.31 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,110.9 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.56 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.11 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.4 percent so far this year, and down by 3.07 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 101,987,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 890, the number of advancing shares was 240. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 136,685 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 5.78 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.18 points to 108.17. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.067 percent, higher than the previous day's 2.01 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)