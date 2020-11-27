Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korea stocks set for fourth weekly gain on vaccine hopes, exports outlook

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won steady against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set to post a
fourth straight weekly gain, helped by an upbeat outlook for
November exports and hopes of swift economic recovery aided by a
number of potential coronavirus vaccines. The Korean won held
steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
 
** By 0121 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 1.78 points, or
0.07%, to 2,627.69. 
    
** South Korea's exports likely bounced back in November and are
expected to continue recovering for the time being, supported by
strong chip sales and global demand, a Reuters poll showed on
Friday.             

** AstraZeneca         said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could
be up to 90% effective, cheaper to make, easier to distribute
and faster to scale-up than rivals.             

** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of
the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week
after.             
    
** Investors are taking a bit of breather after a huge rally
this week although positive sentiment still prevails, especially
from foreign investors, ahead of Korea's exports data due next
week, said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at Hana Investment.   
    
** Shares of             Samsung Electronics rose 0.2%, while
Kia Motors             gained 0.3%     
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 23.9 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,104.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , steady from its previous close
at 1,104.6.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,104.8 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,104.5.
 
** The KOSPI has risen 19.57% so far this year, and gained 11.2%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The won has gained 4.7% against the dollar so far this year. 
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.9 basis points to 0.972%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.9 basis points to 1.628%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
