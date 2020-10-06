Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korea stocks set to gain for 5th straight session as Trump returns to White House

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday and were set to gain
for a fifth straight session, as U.S. President Donald Trump's
discharge from hospital boosted investors' risk appetite. The
won and the benchmark bond yield both rose.
    
    ** By 0204 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         was up 14.72
points, or 0.62%, at 2,372.72.
    
    ** Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a
three-night hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment and said he
felt "real good".             
    
    ** Hopes of a near-term U.S. stimulus added to the sentiment
after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday on
coronavirus economic relief and were preparing to talk again on
Tuesday.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 75 new coronavirus cases
as of Monday midnight, according to Korea Disease Control and
Prevention Agency.
    
    ** "Investors are also awaiting third-quarter corporate
earnings," said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at Hana Financial
Investment.
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 37.6 billion won ($32.40
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,160.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.23% higher than its previous
close of 1,163.4.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,160.6
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,160.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures for
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.06 points to 111.90.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
1.1 basis points to 0.894%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.5 basis points to 1.514%.

($1 = 1,160.5100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
