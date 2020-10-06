S.Korea stocks set to gain for 5th straight session as Trump returns to White House

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday and were set to gain for a fifth straight session, as U.S. President Donald Trump's discharge from hospital boosted investors' risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield both rose. ** By 0204 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 14.72 points, or 0.62%, at 2,372.72. ** Trump returned to the White House on Monday after a three-night hospital stay for COVID-19 treatment and said he felt "real good". ** Hopes of a near-term U.S. stimulus added to the sentiment after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday on coronavirus economic relief and were preparing to talk again on Tuesday. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 75 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, according to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. ** "Investors are also awaiting third-quarter corporate earnings," said Lee Jae-sun, analyst at Hana Financial Investment. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 37.6 billion won ($32.40 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,160.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.23% higher than its previous close of 1,163.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,160.6 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,160.3. ** In money and debt markets, December futures for three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 111.90. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 0.894%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.5 basis points to 1.514%. ($1 = 1,160.5100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)