Asia
September 25, 2019 / 2:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea stocks set to slip after 13 days of gains on U.S. political worries

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI retreats from 2-month closing high
    * Foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday after 13 straight
session of gains, as U.S. lawmakers launched an impeachment
inquiry into President Donald Trump. The won and the benchmark
bond yield also fell.
    
** Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday
launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, accusing him
of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden
ahead of next year's election.             
    
** Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices
on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he
would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.
            
    
** Investors seem worried about U.S. political uncertainties,
which may dent its negotiating capacity over trade talks with
China, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities. 
    
** As of 0205 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 15.32 points, or 0.73%, to 2,085.72, slipping from a
two-month closing high marked in the previous session. 
    
** Shares of LG Chem             dropped as much as 5.5% to
309,000 won, their lowest since Aug. 13, after analysts cut
their target prices over business worries.             
        
** Foreigners were net sellers of 154.1 billion won ($128.59
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,198.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24% lower than its previous
close at 1,195.7.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,198.4 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,197.4 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.64%, after U.S. stocks declined on
Tuesday            . Japanese stocks         fell 0.55%.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 2.21% so far this year, and gained 9.4%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 227.13 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 183.
    
** The won has lost 6.9% against the U.S dollar so far this
year.
    
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.08 points to 110.82, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1
basis points to 1.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 4.0 basis points to 1.418%.

($1 = 1,198.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below