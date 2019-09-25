S.Korea stocks set to slip after 13 days of gains on U.S. political worries

* KOSPI retreats from 2-month closing high * Foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped on Wednesday after 13 straight session of gains, as U.S. lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The won and the benchmark bond yield also fell. ** Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, accusing him of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election. ** Trump delivered a stinging rebuke to China's trade practices on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly, saying he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations. ** Investors seem worried about U.S. political uncertainties, which may dent its negotiating capacity over trade talks with China, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. ** As of 0205 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 15.32 points, or 0.73%, to 2,085.72, slipping from a two-month closing high marked in the previous session. ** Shares of LG Chem dropped as much as 5.5% to 309,000 won, their lowest since Aug. 13, after analysts cut their target prices over business worries. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 154.1 billion won ($128.59 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,198.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% lower than its previous close at 1,195.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,198.4 per U.S. dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,197.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.64%, after U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday . Japanese stocks fell 0.55%. ** The KOSPI has risen 2.21% so far this year, and gained 9.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 227.13 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 889, the number of advancing shares was 183. ** The won has lost 6.9% against the U.S dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 110.82, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.55%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.305%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.0 basis points to 1.418%. ($1 = 1,198.4000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)