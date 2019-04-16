S.Korea stocks set to snap 12-day winning streak; won lower

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index is set to snap its 12-session winning streak on Tuesday as local institutions booked profits. The Korean won and benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0227 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 4.21 points or 0.19 percent to 2,238.67 points. ** Local institutions are net sellers over profit taking, while investors are awaiting Chinese growth data set for release tomorrow, says Lee Won, an analyst from Bookook Securities. ** China's first-quarter economic growth is likely to have cooled to the weakest pace in at least 27 years, a Reuters poll has showed, but a flurry of measures to boost domestic demand may have put a floor under slowing activity in March. ** Shares of SK Networks , which operates Walkerhill Hotel in Seoul along with rental car service, soar on expectation that SK Group's possible takeover of Asiana Airlines could create a synergy effect. Shares of Asiana and its affiliates soared amid potential takeover interest. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.8 billion won ($43.81 million) worth of shares on the main board, while institutions were net sellers of 88.9 billion won worth of stocks. ** The won quoted at 1,135.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent lower than its previous close at 1,133.1. ** In offshore trading, the won quoted at 1,136.1 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,135.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.14 percent, after U.S. stocks closed lower . Japanese stocks rose 0.19 percent. ** The KOSPI has gained 9.60 percent so far this year, and rose 2.4 percent in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session was 255.29 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 893, the number of advancing shares were 207. ** Meanwhile, the won has lost 1.7 percent against the U.S dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 109.45, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.86 percent. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.759 percent, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 1.919 percent. ($1 = 1,136.7000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Uttaresh.V)